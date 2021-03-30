Lake Jacksonville Camping Opens This Week

Signs of spring leading to summer take a step forward this week.

Jacksonville Lakes Superintendent Brett Gilbreth announced today, Lake Jacksonville will open to camping beginning this Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. and close for the season on October 13th, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

Gilbreth says the City of Jacksonville is reminding campers that Covid-19 restrictions regarding social distancing and wearing masks in closed environments where six-foot social distancing cannot occur are still in place.

He says the City Clerk’s office will not be selling boat stickers this year. All boaters must purchase 2021 boat stickers exclusively at the concession building at Lake Jacksonville starting April 1, 2021. Daily passes are available for those who do not wish to purchase a full season pass.

The seasonal camping lease payment deadline is April 30th, and a $50.00 late fee will be applied until May 5, 2021. Lake management will not accept payment after May 5th and lots that are not paid by the May 5th deadline will be entered into the 2021 permanent camper lottery which will be held on May 8th at 10:00 a.m. in the concession building.

Hours of the concession stand and shower house at Lake Jacksonville are as follows:

Monday thru Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Gilbreth says the concession building will be closed this Sunday, April 4, 2021 in observance of the Easter holiday.