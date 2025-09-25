Lake Jacksonville Closing for Boat Fishing/Camping

By Gary Scott on September 25, 2025 at 7:04am

The camping and boat fishing season is closing quickly at Lake Jacksonville.

Brett Gilbreth, lake superintendent for Jacksonville, says campers need to get their work done and camp sites winterized by the end of business day on October 15th.

He says crews will shut it down the following day.

He says cables will be put up blocking the roads. He says anyone who has questions about the process can call his office.

Fishing by boat will be shut off after the 15th.

But, Gilbreth says people can still come out to the lake and fish after that.

He says fishing from the banks, levee and a crossing road on the east end of the lake is allowed. But, duck hunters will check in shortly for the hunting season.

Gilbreth says his crews will begin prepping for the winter months. He hopes to take down dead pine trees along Lake Jacksonville Road sometime this fall.

His crews will also be installing 2 new launching docks this fall.