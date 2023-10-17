Lake Jacksonville Closing for Winter Soon

By Jeremy Coumbes on October 17, 2023 at 10:08am

As the summer and fall seasons continue to wind down, the City of Jacksonville is reminding the public that activity at the lake will soon wind down as well.

Jacksonville Lakes Superintendent Bret Gilbreth is reminding the public that the lake will be closed to camping and fishing for the season this Thursday, October 19th.

Walking will continue to be permitted from the boat launch parking area to Gate 1 but all areas cabled and gated will be off-limits due to the hunting seasons.

Gilbreth says anyone with questions or concerns can contact his office by calling 217-479-4644.

The 2024 camping season opens on April 1st, and the fishing season opens approximately March 1st.

Gilbreth says the fishing season opening date is dependent on the weather at that time.