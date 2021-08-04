Lake Jacksonville Duck & Deer Site Drawings Set For Next Week

The Lake Jacksonville Archery Deer site and Duck blind drawing will be held next week.

The Jacksonville Parks & Lake Department announced today that the archery deer site drawing will be held Wednesday, August 11th in the Nichols Park Pavilion; doors will open at 6:00pm with the draw taking place at 7:00pm. The draw is for 21 deer site locations and is a two-year allocation. Applicants must show proof of a valid driver’s license or State of Illinois I.D., 2020 or 2021 hunting license with habitat stamp, reside in Morgan County, and be a minimum of 16 years of age to enter the lottery. The fee for the two-year allocation is $50 per year per site.

The waterfowl blind drawing will be held Thursday August 12th in the Nichols Park Pavilion; doors will open at 6:00pm with the draw starting at 7:00pm. This draw is for 13 waterfowl blinds and is a two-year allocation. Applicants must be a minimum of 16 years of age, show proof of a valid driver’s license or State of Illinois I.D., reside within the city limits of Jacksonville, and possess a 2020 or 2021 hunting license with Federal and State Duck Stamps (2021 stamps are available at Farm and Home). The fee for the allocation is $200 per year per blind location.

If applicants have any questions or concerns please feel free to call Jacksonville Lakes Superintendent at 217-479-4644.