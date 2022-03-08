Lake Jacksonville Fishing Opens Tomorrow, Camping Season on April 1

he Lake Jacksonville fishing season opens tomorrow.

The official open to camping season at the lake is April 1st at 8AM and will close on October 19th.

Boat stickers will be available for purchase exclusively at the concession building at Lake Jacksonville starting on April 1st.

Lakes Superintendent Brett Gilbreth says this year is a return to normal at the lake: “Daily passes will be available on the west side of the concession building. 2021 season permits will be valid until we start selling the new ones on April 1st when we open up the concession building and the camping season. I don’t think there is anything really different. To be quite honest, I think we are kind of going back to where it was before Covid hit. I don’t believe we’re going to go through any restrictions that we have had in the last two years. Everything else is pretty well the same.”

The seasonal camping lease payment deadline is April 30th and a $50 late fee will be applied until May 5th. Lease payments won’t be accepted after May 5th. Lots at the lake that are not paid for by May 5th will be entered into the 2022 permanent camper lottery which will be held on May 14th at 10AM at the concession building.

Hours of the concession stand and shower house at Lake Jacksonville are Monday through Thursday 8-6. Fridays and Saturdays 8-8, and Sundays 8-4. The concession building will be closed April 17th for the Easter holiday.

For more information or questions, contact Gilbreth at 217-408-8771 or via email at bgilbreth@jacksonvilleil.gov.