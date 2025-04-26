Lake Jacksonville Leases Due This Week

The Jacksonville Parks and Lakes Department is reminding campers that time is running out for the 2025 season. Jacksonville Lakes Superintendent Brett Gilbreth says seasonal public campers that there are only a few days left to renew their leases.

Gilbreth says there will not be an extension on any leases. Public campers must have their leases renewed by this Wednesday, April 30th, by 5:30 pm.

Lessees are asked to show proof of insurance as well, or the lease will not be renewed. For more information, call the Jacksonville Office of Parks and Lakes at 217-479-4613. Or log on to parks.jacksonvilleil.gov

