Lake Jacksonville Season Closes Oct. 16

The Lake Jacksonville season is quickly drawing to a close.



Lakes Superintendent Brett Gilbreth says the last day for camping and fishing at the lake is Wednesday, October 16th. Camping will resume next year on April 1st, with fishing opening back up on March 15th weather permitting. Walking will continue to be permitted from the boat launch parking area to Gate 1, but all areas cabled and gated will be off limits due to the hunting seasons.



If there are any questions or concerns please feel free to call Jacksonville Lakes Superintendent Brett Gilbreth at (217) 479-4644.



