Lake Jacksonville to Close For Season Next Week

The Jacksonville Parks & Lakes Department has announced that Jacksonville Lake will close next week for the season.

The final day of camping and fishing at Lake Jacksonville will be Wednesday October 13th. All gates and points will be locked by 8:00 a.m. Thursday October 14th.

Lake Jacksonville will open to fishing March 1, 2022 as long as the lake is free of ice. The 2022 camping season will begin April 1, 2022 and run until October 19, 2022. The late winter campsite check will be announced at a later date.

Any questions or concerns can be made to Jacksonville Lakes Superintendent Brett Gilbreth at 217-479-4644.

The Jacksonville Lakes Staff would like to thank all of their customers for making 2021 an enjoyable season and extend best wishes for the holidays.