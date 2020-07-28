Lake Jacksonville Waterfowl Blinds & Deer Hunting Site Drawings Canceled

The City of Jacksonville announced today it has canceled the drawings for Lake Jacksonville’s waterfowl hunting blinds and the deer hunting sites for the 2020 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The cancellation ensures public health safety as in-person drawings at the lake normally result in large crowd gatherings. Site holders from the 2019 season will have the opportunity to have their leases extended for the 2020 season. They will be required to pay $75 for a deer hunting site or a $200 fee for the waterfowl hunting blind. Fees are to be paid at the Lake Jacksonville concession stand starting September 1st and ending October 2nd. Hunting information packets will be available at time of payment.

The Lake Jacksonville concession stand is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Site holders who fail to pay the fee by the deadline of October 2nd will lose their site. Any sites left unpaid will be given to the first alternate. The next annual drawing will be conducted August 2021.

For questions or additional information, site holders may call Jacksonville Lakes Superintendent Brett Gilbreth at 217-479-4644 by leaving a message for a return call.