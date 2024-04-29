Lake Jax Lease Payments Due by May 5, Last Day To Pay Without Late Fee is Tuesday

Lake Jacksonville Superintendent Brett Gilbreth is reminding lake campers that tomorrow is the last day to turn in lease payments without a penalty.

Lease payments can be made at the lake concession building by 4PM.

Lease payments made after Tuesday will accrue a $50 penalty until May 5th at 4PM. May 5th is the last day that lease payments will be accepted.

Any leases not paid by May 5th will be void, and the lot will be entered into the lottery on May 11th, which will be held at 10AM in the concession building.

The lottery will be held for current camping lease holders. Waiting list applicant calls will be made starting on May 14th.