Lake J’ville Campers Urged to Lock Up Power Boxes

Campers at Lake Jacksonville are being warned to lock up their power.

Jacksonville Lakes Superintendent Brett Gillbreth urged campers to put a padlock on their electric meter boxes in an announcement on the Lake Jacksonville Information Center Facebook page on Friday.

Gilbreth says his office has had two reports of someone unplugging their camper from their utility pedestal, which caused the owners to lose all perishable food inside.

The Jacksonville Police Department is currently investigating the incidents and is stepping up security at all camping points. Gilbreth says campers will be notified directly if Lake Management needs to access their pedestal. He says padlocking the boxes is the easiest and most effective way to prevent the issue.