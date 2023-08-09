Lakes Dept Reminds of Duck Blind, Archery Deer Requirements Ahead of Lake Jacksonville Sites Drawing Next Week

Jacksonville Lakes Department is reminding residents of the requirements for next week’s duck blind drawing after an oversight in the initial announcement.

Next Wednesday the Archery Deer and Waterfowl Blind Drawing will be held at the Nichols Park Pavilion.

Lakes Superintendent for the City of Jacksonville, Brett Gilbreth says that possessing a valid Illinois Firearm Owner Identification Card as one of the requirements for the waterfowl blind drawing was omitted from the original notice sent out in July.

The waterfowl blind drawing will be held next Wednesday, August 16th in the Nichols Park Pavilion. Doors will open at 5:00 pm with the draw starting at 6:00 pm. The draw is for 13 waterfowl blind sites and is a two-year allocation.

Applicants must be a minimum of 18 years of age, show proof of a valid driver’s license or state of Illinois I.D., reside within the city limits of Jacksonville, and possess a 2022 or 2023 hunting license with Federal and State Duck Stamps as well as a valid F.O.I.D. card. The fee for the allocation is two hundred dollars per year per blind site.

Immediately following the waterfowl draw, the Lake Jacksonville archery deer site drawing will be held at 6:30 pm. The draw is for 21 deer site locations and is also a two-year allocation.

Applicants must show proof of a valid driver’s license or state of Illinois I.D., a 2022 or 2023 hunting license with habitat stamp, reside in Morgan County, and be a minimum of 18 years of age to enter the lottery. The fee for the two-year allocation is seventy-five dollars per year per site.

Gilbreth says the Lakes Department apologizes for any confusion the omission may have caused, and anyone with questions about next week’s drawings can call his office at 217-479-4644.