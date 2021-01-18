Lancaster Chosen For Daisy Award

By Benjamin Cox on January 18, 2021 at 3:50pm

A Passavant Area Hospital nurse was honored today for excellence in nursing. Ashley Lancaster, a registered nurse at Passavant Area Hospital, recently received the Daisy Award for excellence in nursing.

A Daisy Award winner is named each quarter at Passavant. To be honored with a Daisy Award, a registered nurse or licensed practical nurse must consistently demonstrate excellence through clinical expertise and extraordinary care. A patient or a patient’s family nominates the honoree.

According to a press release, the patient who nominated Lancaster praised her for her compassion and for her personal way of caring for patients.

Lancaster was given a trophy and a certificate for the honor.