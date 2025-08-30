Land of Lincoln Goodwill partners with Google for free career accelerator program

By Benjamin Cox on August 30, 2025 at 9:30am

Land of Lincoln Goodwill Industries, in partnership with Google, has launched a free, fully virtual Digital Career Accelerator Program available to anyone in Central Illinois.

This initiative offers official Google certifications designed to help participants to upskill, gain confidence with technology and unlock career growth opportunities with no eligibility requirements or costs. The program is free and fully online with flexible scheduling and one-on-one career coaching.

The program offers Google certifications in IT Support, project management, UX Design, AI essential skills, data analytics, digital marketing an e-commerce among others. Most certificates can be completed in 3-6 months with just under 10 hours of study per week, but participants can complete the program at their own pace.

Spots are limited. Interested parties can fill out a short interest form at https://bit.ly/4mVXoRQ to get started.

