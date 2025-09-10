Landfill Gets Council’s Attention

By Gary Scott on September 10, 2025 at 7:04am

The albatross around the neck of the city that is now the closed landfill got some attention Monday night from aldermen.

The council agreed to hire Fehr Graham to design new ground wells and install them.

The wells help monitor leach water from the landfill.

The ultimate goal is to get that letter from the EPA that the landfill is healthy and ready for release for usable land.

Jacksonville mayor Andy Ezard knows this isn’t a one and done. But, he says the city needs to redouble it’s efforts to close out the former landfill.

Ezard is hopeful that Fehr Graham can find the right combination to convince the EPA.

Ezard admits the landfill has been neglected the past couple of years. But, he is anxious to get it off city books.

The contract with Fehr Graham costs the city about $50-thousand.