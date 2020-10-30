Langfelder Defies Tier 1 Mitigations, Says Springfield Will Stay Open

A nearby city is set to defy Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Tier 1 mitigations set to take effect on Sunday. According to WICS Newschannel 20, Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder says no new restrictions will go into place on Sunday in his city. Illinois’ Region 3, which includes Springfield, is set to face new COVID-19 mitigations starting on Sunday. This includes the closure of indoor dining at restaurants and bars, among other restrictions. However, Langfelder says this will not happen in the capital city on Sunday.

Discussions with Sangamon County Health Department officials and the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office are ongoing to decide when, if at all, the new Region 3 restrictions go into effect. Langfelder’s office told WAND News they may not follow the mitigations at all because they may not be able to enforce it.

In response to this, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell says his office will work with public health officials to ensure the safety of Sangamon County residents, and they will continue to enforce the county ordinances regarding the pandemic.

This will likely set up a showdown with the City of Springfield and the Governor’s Office. In remarks on Wednesday during his daily COVID-19 press briefing, Governor Pritzker chided local leaders throughout the state for not taking responsible actions when it came to enforcing mitigations. He called it a lack of leadership and a “bad example” to citizens.

This is a developing story.