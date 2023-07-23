Lannerd Launches Re-Election Bid to Appellate Court

By Benjamin Cox on July 23, 2023 at 6:42am

Fourth District Appellate Court Justice Amy Lannerd has officially launched her campaign for a full term.

The Illinois Supreme Court appointed Lannerd, formerly an 8th Judicial Circuit Judge in Adams County, to the appellate bench in December after Justice John W. Turner decided not to seek retention.

Lannerd began her law career in private practice in Quincy 22 years ago before being appointed circuit bench in 2016 after the retirement of William O. Mays, Jr. She was re-elected to a full term on the 8th Circuit in 2018.

The 41-county Fourth District Appellate Court covers the entire WLDS/WEAI listening area.