Lannerd Named to Fourth District Appellate Court Vacancy

An Adams County Judge has been named to fill a vacancy on the Fourth District Appellate Court of Illinois.

Justice Lisa Holder White and the Supreme Court of Illinois announced yesterday that Eighth Circuit Court Judge Amy Lannerd has been assigned to fill the vacancy created by the decision of Justice John W. Turner of Lincoln to not seek retention. Lannerd’s assignment begins December 5th and will run to December 2nd, 2024.

Muddy River News reports that Lannerd is believed to be the first judge from Adams County appointed as an appellate judge to the Fourth District since Bob Cook.

Lannerd was appointed to the bench as a Circuit Judge in the Eighth Circuit in 2016, and she won election in 2018. She would have been up for retention in 2024, and her position is not expected to be filled in Adams County until then.

The Fourth District Appellate Court is composed of 41 counties in central and western Illinois that includes Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Menard, Morgan, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler, and Scott counties.