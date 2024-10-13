Large Brawl at Lake Jacksonville Results in Two Arrests

Jacksonville Police, South Jacksonville Police, and Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a large brawl at Lake Jacksonville early Sunday morning.

West Central Joint Dispatch received a call shortly after midnight of at least 20 subjects engaged in a fight at Point 9 at Lake Jacksonville. The caller said they did not know if any weapons were involved.

Upon arrival, law enforcement split up the group and arrested 37-year old Bryant D. Lynch of the 700 block of North Main Street for domestic battery and two citations of resisting and/or obstructing a peace officer. According to police reports, Lynch struck his girlfriend causing visible injuries.

Officers also arrested 19-year old Demontae L. Harris of the 1000 block of East Morton Avenue for resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

Lynch is currently being held at the Morgan County Jail. Harris was later released with a notice to appear in court.

A separate call from the incident was created for a woman who had been missing for around 4 hours, but officers later found the female subject and officer assistance was no longer needed.