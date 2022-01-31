Large Winter Storm Expected Tomorrow

By Benjamin Cox on January 31, 2022 at 7:17am

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a Winter Storm watch beginning tomorrow night.

The watch extends to the entire WLDS-WEAI listening area. The storm is expected to begin tomorrow night with a brief onset of sleet and freezing rain turning to snow.

The National Weather Service is predicting 6-9 inches of snow and approximately a quarter inch of ice with this storm, with blowing and drifting snow set to begin late Wednesday night on into Thursday morning. Blustery winds are expected through the duration of this storm, as well.

Travel is expected to be difficult to impossible beginning tomorrow night.