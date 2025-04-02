Lashmett Elected as new alderman in Jax

By Gary Scott on April 1, 2025 at 9:54pm

Jacksonville voters elected a new alderman yesterday.

Terri Lashmett defeated LC Clinton 109 to 88 for the Ward 3 aldermanic position. Incumbent Kent Hannant did not run again.

A turnout of just under 10 percent gave Jason Morton a win for the Meredosia school board.

In Waverly, voters elected Jeff Baines over Russell Walls for mayor. Mackenzie Stewart was easily elected as the treasurer, and Scott Duewer was elected 2nd ward alderman in Waverly.

Meredosia voters elected Kenneth Scott the third as village president, Patricia Engelbrecht as clerk, and Kevin Barth, Randy Newman and Ernie Gregory as trustees.

In Chapin, Adam Brockhouse, David Luttrell and Erin Morrow were elected as trustees. The Concord trustees are Crystal Dawson, Jason Fricke and David Gregory.

