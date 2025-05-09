Last Call for Downtown Concert Sponsorships

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 9, 2025 at 5:37pm

The kick-off to the 2025 Downtown Concert Series is fast approaching, and Jacksonville Main Street is looking for a little last-minute help to reach its goal.

The Downtown Concert Series kicks off with rock band Revel In Red on Friday, May 30th. Main Street organizers say they are $1,000 away from their sponsorship goal for this year’s series, which has expanded for the city’s 200th birthday.

The concerts have gone from two to three hours long this year, with acts taking the stage from 6:00 to 9:00 pm, and food and beverages starting at 5:00 pm.

Anyone who has been considering becoming a sponsor of the Jacksonville Main Street Downtown Concert Series at any level is urged to contact the Main Street Office by calling 217-245-6884 or emailing Melissa at events@jacksonvillemainstreet.org with your name or logo to be included in the list of sponsors.

Other acts taking the stage in downtown Jacksonville this year include Elvis tribute act The Blue Suede Crew, soul act Laura Rain & The Ceasars and returning favorite The Champ Jaxon Band.

The Downtown Concert Series is free to attend every Friday night. For more information, go to the Jacksonville Main Street Facebook page or website at jacksonvillemainstreet.org.