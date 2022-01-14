Last of 2021 Greene Co. Vehicle Theft Ring Pleads Guilty

The final individual involved in a rash of vehicle thefts in Greene County last year.

21 year old Quindarin L. Wright of St. Louis, Missouri pled guilty to one count of theft with intent to control between $500 and $10,000. Six counts of burglary and three other counts of theft were dropped per the plea.

According to police reports last year, Carrollton Police Officer Jesse Faul saw suspicious activity between two vehicles near the Carrollton Pool on January 22, 2021 at around 2:30AM. Faul witnessed two subjects abandoned an alleged stolen Jeep in the middle of the road and then fled in a nearby parked sedan. Faul pursued the sedan on a high speed chase into Jersey County before the pursuit was eventually terminated. Four subjects then exited the sedan and took off on foot in a rural area near Illinois Route 109 before being taken into custody by Faul and deputies of other departments. Two of the suspects were found to be armed at the time of their arrest.

Along with Wright, police also arrested 23 year old Jamie M. Dwyer of St. Charles, Missouri; 36 year old Corvis D. Johnson of Bel Ridge, Missouri; and a 16 year old male juvenile. The four-man group was also related to a similar three-person group of suspects arrested in Calhoun County in December 2020.

Dwyer and Johnson have reached similar plea deals in their cases and both are currently serving time in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The status of the juvenile involved has never been made public.

On Wednesday, Wright was sentenced to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, given credit for 64 days served in the Jersey County Jail, ordered to pay an undisclosed amount of restitution along with court costs.

Wright is also facing two felony cases in Jersey County for obstruction of justice for destroying evidence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and criminal trespass to vehicles. He is due for arraignment in those cases on Monday.