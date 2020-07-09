Last Person In Group to Plead Guilty to Home Invasion Spree from 2019

A Jacksonville man faces between 26 and 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty last week in a string of home invasions in Pike, Scott & Adams counties. 29 year old Edwin L Powell plead guilty to 3 counts of home invasion, one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, one count of possession of a stolen firearm, and two counts of felony theft on June 30th in Pike County Court. His sentencing is set for August 19th.

Powell was arrested August 19th, 2019 in Jacksonville in connection with residential burglaries in Adams, Pike and Scott counties on August 15th and 16th. Two home invasions were reported August 16th in rural Pike County. Powell is the last to plead guilty of a group of 4 men from Jacksonville who were the perpetrators over the two day spree last year.

23 year old Tyler J Runk was sentenced to 40 years in prison on May 21st. 26 year old Gemarco D Tate was sentenced to 32 years in prison in October last year. 29 year old Jordan T. R. Gallup was sentenced to 12 years in prison on burglary charges and 7 years for stolen vehicle charges to be served concurrently on December 19th.

The four men were arrested after a 4-county investigation team apprehended the men on August 20th, 2019 with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office the lead unit in the cases. The team included help from the Illinois State Police, the Jacksonville Police Department, the Jacksonville Police Special Response Team, the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, and the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.