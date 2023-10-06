Late Winchester Alderman’s Sister to Fulfill Remainder of City Council Term

By Benjamin Cox on October 6, 2023 at 3:18pm

Winchester Mayor Rex McIntire announced his appointment to fill the vacancy on the Winchester City Council on Wednesday night.

Ward 1 Alderman Lawrence Coultas abruptly passed away in Springfield on September 5th after an extended illness.

McIntire says a person familiar firsthand with Coultas’ years of hard work asked for the honor of filling out his term in office.

Coultas’ sister, Tina Coultas Brown, was officially approved as the appointee to the position at Wednesday’s Winchester City Council meeting.

Brown will serve out the remainder of her late brother’s term that will come up for re-election in 2025.