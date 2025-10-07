Latest Crimestoppers Most Wanted

By Gary Scott on October 7, 2025 at 9:23am

Morgan-Cass-Scott County Crimestoppers has put the word out on a couple of area suspects who still might be in the area.

One has been identified as 21-year-old Jakobie Whitaker, whose last known address is on the Old State Road.

Whitaker is wanted for driving with a suspended license.

He is a black male, weighing 150 pounds and about 5-10. He has long black hair and brown eyes.

The other man being sought is 25-year-old Lonnell Martin of Springfield.

He was last known to live on South Fifth Street.

Martin is wanted for domestic battery, and has active warrants from Sangamon and McLean counties, and Granite City.

Martin weighs 225 pounds and stands 5-9. His is a black male with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of these two suspects or anyone else wanted by police is urged to contact Crimestoppers through its facebook page or website.

Rewards could be in line for any information that would lead to an arrest.