Latest Marvels Honored by JACVB

By Gary Scott on May 9, 2025 at 10:01am

The Jacksonville Area Conventions and Visitors Bureau celebrated its 40th year in existence with the honoring of two more Marvels.

The Marvels program is designed to shed light on those who have refurbished a building or in some way contributed to the tourism trade in Jacksonville and the surrounding area.

JACVB director Brittany Henry says one of the honorees was easy. It was the family in whose building the JACVB is housed.

(L to R) Brittany Henry, Kyle Hamilton, and Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard

George and Gina Hamilton were honored as one of the Marvels. Henry says Kyle Hamilton received the honor on behalf of his parents. She says the Hamiltons have done extraordinary work on the former John Deere Life building and contribute so much to the community.

(L to R) Brittany Henry, Matt Courty, and Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard

Henry says the other is an unsung hero who is a great help to the JACVB. Matt Courty creates the Marvel awards and walked away with one himself last night for his business Courty’s Scrollworks.

Henry says she is blown away by the success of the Marvels program, which has exceeded her expectations. Henry is in her 15 year as JACVB director.