Latest Most Wanted

By Gary Scott on June 6, 2025 at 1:31pm

Two men make the latest list for people highlighted as most wanted by authorities in Jacksonville and the surrounding area.

One man has been identified as 31-year-old Tylor White. His last known address is 612 Hardin.

White is described as a white male, weighing 165 pounds, 6 feet tall with brown brush cut hair and blue eyes.

White is wanted for failure to appear in court for battery.

The other man is 46-year-old Kellen Dixon, whose last known address is 531 Sheridan.

Dixon is a white mail with brown hair and hazel eyes. He stands 5-7 and weighs 140 pounds.

Dixon is wanted for failure to appear in court for meth and controlled substance possession, resisting police and driving with a suspended license.

Anyone who has spotted either of these men are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 243-7300, or going to the facebook page. Information leading to an arrest can result in a cash reward.