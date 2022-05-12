Lavender Ridge Switches Ownership

By Benjamin Cox on May 12, 2022 at 3:16pm

One of Jacksonville’s long-term care facilities has new ownership.

The Journal Courier reports that Lavender Ridge in Jacksonville was part of a $6.7 million purchase by StoneBridge Senior Living. The purchase also included locations in Effingham, Mt. Vernon, and Olney.

According to the report, StoneBridge now owns 22 properties across Missouri, Arkansas, and now Illinois.

StoneBridge is a family-owned company started more than 50 years ago by Gloria Lierman, who was a nurse. The St. Louis-based business is not expected to alter services at their Jacksonville location.