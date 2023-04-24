Law Enforcement Responds to Call of Juvenile With a Handgun at Pleasant Hill School Dance Friday

Pike County law enforcement was put on alert and a portion of a school was locked down Friday night following a call of a juvenile with a handgun.

According to a release by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office this afternoon, at 7:14 pm Friday, deputies along with the Pleasant Hill Police Department were dispatched to the Pleasant Hill Elementary School in reference to a student who was in possession of a handgun at a junior high dance.

According to the report, Chief Deputy Zack Orr, who also serves as the Pleasant Hill Chief of Police, met with Pleasant Hill School officials who had already locked down the portion of the school where the dance was taking place.

During the course of the investigation, witnesses reported the juvenile was wearing a backpack that contained a handgun, and information was gathered to identify the subject.

It was discovered the juvenile had already left the school property and Chief Deputy Orr located him a short time later. According to the report, the juvenile was cooperative and provided Chief Deputy Orr with a CO2 gun.

Orr says the juvenile never entered a school building, and no threats were made. He says, as a result of the investigation, no formal charges are pending.

Chief Deputy Orr commended the school district and law enforcement response to this incident and additionally, praised students who immediately reported their concerns to school staff.