Lawson Arrested for Kidnapping

By Gary Scott on May 7, 2026 at 10:40am

A Pike County woman has been arrested in connection with a domestic situation in Barry this week in which she allegedly fled the state with children.

Pike County sheriff David Greenwood says 37-year-old Marissa Lawson of Barry is accused of forcing her way into a home in Barry Monday evening, and physically assaulting a family member.

Sheriff Lawson says Lawson took children and fled the state to Missouri.

She was later found in Monroe City , Missouri.

Lawson was arrested on preliminary charges in Pike County of home invasion, residential burglary, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated battery of a person over 60 years old.

Lawson says the case remains under investigation.