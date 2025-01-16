Lawsuit Alleging Cover Up of Misconduct at Riverton School District Is Settled Out of Court

A nearly three year old lawsuit in Sangamon County involving the Riverton School District and a former teacher convicted in Greene County for violating a stalking/no contact order appears to have been settled out of court.

An unnamed female, known as Jane Doe in court filings filed a lawsuit n Sangamon County on December 29, 2021 against the Riverton Community Unit School District #14 Board of Education, retired Riverton High School Principal Bill Lamkey, Riverton High School Guidance Counselor Tamara Sturdy, and former Riverton High School teacher and head coach Kyle A. Price alleging a district-wide cover-up of Price allegedly grooming and sexually abusing Jane Doe between 1999-2004 while she was a student.

During that time, Price was employed as a social studies teacher and girls’ head basketball coach at Riverton High School. The eleven count lawsuit accused all of the defendants of willful and wanton conduct, negligence, and intentionally inflicting emotional distress to the victim by attempting to conceal the alleged misconduct by Price and refusing to report the allegations to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services or the Illinois State Board of Education.

According to Sangamon County Court records, a settlement was reached with both sides of the lawsuit back on November 27th. Requests for comment from Jane Doe’s attorney Jarrod Beasley of Belleville have also not been returned. Copies of the settlement agreement between the two sides were not available in requested Sangamon County Court records.

Kyle Price (file photo)

Price was arrested by Greene County Sheriff’s deputies on February 21, 2021 for 3 counts of violating a stalking/no contact order after incidents near St. John the Evangelist School in Carrollton involving a student. Following the arrest, Price was dismissed from his then-current teaching position in the Carrollton School District.

Price pleaded guilty to a single count of violation of the no contact order in March 2023 and was sentenced to 2 years of probation and 100 hours of community service.