Legislation to Promote Faster Alzheimer’s Diagnosis Among Bills Signed into Law During State Fair Senior Day

Legislation aimed at protecting older Illinoisans has been signed into law.

Governor J.B. Pritzker today signed a package of legislation he says reflects lessons learned during the pandemic. Four pieces of legislation were signed into law by the Governor today during Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield.

Senate Bill 677 strengthens the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, something that Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton says hits close to home, as her mother’s Alzheimer’s went diagnosed until it was at a very advanced state.

“Illinois is now the first state in the nation to require training for adult serving healthcare professionals in diagnosing Alzheimer’s and other forms of Dementia. In other words, we are trailblazers.”

The bill goes into effect on January 1st of 2023.

Governor Pritzker says the bill will help victims and families alike by ensuring that diagnosis of the disease can be attained as soon as possible.

“As it stands Alzheimer’s is a vastly under-diagnosed disease leaving far too many victims and their families maneuvering the changes in their lives without any help. They deserve something different, and with this bill, many of them will receive it.”

Another of the four bills, HB 848 extends the Alzheimer’s scratch-off lottery ticket from ending this upcoming January and moving the sunset to January 1st of 2025. Proceeds from the scratch-off raises funding for Alzheimer’s research and care.

House Bill 3147 requires long-term care facilities to facilitate one daily phone or video call between a resident or patient and their family member during a public health emergency.

House Bill 2570 requires that individuals 55 and older who complete an online defensive driving course, compared to an in-person option, may still be eligible for an auto insurance discount.

House Bills 848, 3147, and 2570 are effective immediately.