Leonard Named Leader for LDS

By Gary Scott on February 10, 2026 at 6:50am

A Jacksonville man has been appointed to a leadership position for the Springfield Illinois Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Bryan Leonard has been named new stake president. He will be assisted by Fiore Belmonte the third of Auburn, and Travest Woodbury of Decatur.

The stake president provides ecclesiastical leadership for a geographic group of congregations. He also oversees church programs within the stake.

Stake presidencies typically serve for about 9 years.

Leonard was named to the post February 1st in Springfield.

The Springfield Stake has congregations in Springfield, Decatur, Jacksonville, Pittsfield, and Litchfield. It is home to about 22-hundred members.