Lesko To Serve In Two Positions During Recount

One Sangamon County elected official will hold two positions while a discovery recount is completed.

Capital City Now reports that Frank Lesko will remain as the Springfield City Clerk and also take on duties as Sangamon County Recorder amid a recount in the recorder’s race.

Yesterday, a petition was filed on behalf of Josh Langfelder. Langfelder, a Democrat, fell to Lesko by just 31 votes after final mail-in ballots were counted on November 19th. The recount will inspect 41 precincts. The dates for the recounts have not been announced.

Lesko told Springfield media outlets he will not be collecting any salary or benefits from Sangamon County if he is required to continue both positions. He said he would work any additional hours to make sure both offices are working properly while the recount is resolved.

Lesko says he plans on submitting his resignation to the City of Springfield once the election process is complete and the city has a transitional plan in place to appoint a new city clerk.

Lesko says he is also currently moving forward on plans to consolidate the County Recorder’s Office with the County Clerk’s Office. He says a study will be initiated to determine all the legal steps that need to take place to prepare a referendum to be placed before voters in 2026.

Capitol City Now reports that some on the Springfield City Council are unhappy with Lesko’s decision. “You hindering us, bro,” Gregory admonished Lesko during Tuesday’s meeting. Gregory then raised his voice at Lesko when the clerk tried to interrupt him. Gregory said the job of hiring a new city clerk would be a big one amid budget discussions and everything else going on. Ald. Larry Rockford, whose brother-in-law is incumbent recorder Josh Langfelder suggested “morally” the proper thing to do would be to resign the clerk’s office immediately, even if that means being unemployed if Langfelder’s recount bid is successful. Lesko has accused Langfelder of making a “political play” in seeking the recount.