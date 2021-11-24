Lewis & Clark Community College Hit With Ransomware Attack

An area community college shuttered all of its locations today due to a ransomware attack.

Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey announced today it was closing its campuses after experiencing a ransomware attack overnight. Laura Inlow, manager of marketing and public relations for Lewis & Clark told Riverbender that leadership and IT personnel were investigating the attack, the extent of damage to the college’s systems, and in the meantime all computer information systems had been taken offline.

Lewis & Clark officials did not indicate how long systems would be offline and the college’s community would return. Lewis & Clark officials have told students to not attempt to use their logins to access any campus systems during this time, including laptops.