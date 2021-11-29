Lewis & Clark Remains Closed After Ransomware Attack

An area community college remains closed after a ransomware attack shut down their computer network last week.

Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey said on its Facebook page yesterday evening that all of its campuses, which have satellite campuses in Macoupin and Greene County, will remain closed all week due to the attack.

All classes, campus events, program events, and athletic events are canceled and all campus offices will be closed. Students and staff are asked to remain off campus until further notice. Only staff instructed by their supervisor will be asked to return to campus during the week.

Students have been told this will have no penalties to their academics during the shut down.

The college’s leadership and IT personnel have not revealed the cause or the extent of the damages caused by the attack, as an investigation continues.

The school said it will communicate timelines for reopening as progress is made.