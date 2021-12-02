Lewis & Clark to Have Limited Reopening Monday Following Cyber Attack

Progress is being made on the Lewis & Clark Community College after a cybersecurity incident closed all of its campuses on November 23rd.

College President Ken Trzaska told Riverbender today that the plan is to have the campus partially reopen on Monday with some operations.

Trzaska says that the college is taking a phased approach to the recovery, and that it may take up to 6 months to have the college’s systems fully restored online.

Trzaska explained that the college has to individually repair each of its 175 servers due to the incident. He says the focus is to be on classroom online services and the college’s Central Operating System.

The college’s cybersecurity personnel continues to investigate the origins of the ransomware attack that shut down the college.