Library Expanding Program Offerings, Author Events Return in 2024

The Jacksonville Public Library has a bevy of events planned for the start of the new year. Jake Magnuson with the Library says several continuing activities for adults will return in January, along with some special one-time events. “We’ve got a craft session making snowflake hangers here on the third, we’ve got our book club on the tenth, and then movie night on the seventeenth. They’ve all been very popular so we’re kinda continuing on with those, but we also wanted to expand beyond those programs.”

Magnuson says part of that expansion into different activities offered at the library is the return of author appearances, with a pair of west-central Illinois authors kicking it off in January.

“We’ve done it in the past, but it’s kind of been a little while since we’ve regularly had author events. So we have a couple coming in January to talk about their books. Phil Bradshaw with his “Your Food, My Adventure” book, he’s coming on the twenty-fourth of January.

The Tom Emery and “The Morgan County History Reader” on the thirty-first of January. So we’ve got them lined up to come talk about their books, answer questions, have discussions, and things like that.”

Magnuson says Music Under the Dome returns to the Jacksonville Public Library in the new year as well that includes some area favorites. “On the twenty-first, we’ve got the Ensemble D’Amici, a classical quartet. Then throughout the spring, we have several Illinois College people coming to perform.”

For more information about the goings on at the library, go to jaxpl.org, or find the Jacksonville Public Library’s Facebook page.