License Expiration Dates Extended One Year for Drivers 75 and Older

Elder drivers in Illinois now have more time to renew their driver’s license.

Secretary of State Jessie White announced today, his office is extending expiration dates for seniors age 75 and older for one year beyond the licenses’ current 2020 expiration date.

White says he is mindful of the heightened risks associated with seniors contracting COVID-19. He says the virus, combined with mitigation rules at Driver Service Facilities means not only are seniors risking exposure to the virus, they may also be forced to wait in line outside in all types of weather due to social distancing and a heavy volume of customers.

As a result of the extension, drivers age 75 and older with a 2020 driver’s license expiration date do not need to visit a facility to renew their driver’s license until shortly before their birthday in 2021.

In addition to being 75 of age or older, the driver must have a valid license; drivers who are suspended or revoked do not qualify for the one-year extension.

White says there are more than 147,000 drivers in Illinois age 75 and older with licenses that are either currently expired or soon will be. Drivers who qualify for the extension are being sent letters to notify them of the extension. White says these drivers should keep the letter with them as further proof of the one year extension.

White says in addition to the notification letters, driving records on the Secretary of State’s computer system have been updated to show the new 2021 expiration dates for qualified drivers, and law enforcement agencies both state and nationwide have been notified of the extended expiration dates.

White is also reminding all other drivers that expiration dates for driver’s licenses, state ID cards and vehicle license plate stickers have been extended to November 1st.

White continues to urge the public to consider using online services when possible instead of visiting a facility due to heavy customer volume. Customers who can conduct business online may go to www.cyberdriveillinois.com to take advantage of online services – such as renewing license plate stickers – from the comfort of their own home. People who conduct online transactions will avoid waiting in line at a facility.

Illinois law gives the Illinois Secretary of State the authority to extend driver’s license expiration dates by up to one year.