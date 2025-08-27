License Plate Readers in Jax

By Gary Scott on August 27, 2025 at 6:30am

The Jacksonville city council Monday night purchased cameras to identify license plates.

Jacksonville police chief Doug Thompson says this is not Big Brother.

These cameras will be used to identify wanted and missing people, expired licenses and the like.

Thompson says the cameras are programmed to alert police at dispatch for vehicles on an alert lists.

He says the cameras are only programmed to get alerts and will not be monitored on a continual basis.

Thompson says cameras will go on South Main just north of Michigan, route 78 at the sewer plant, East Morton near the prison, two on West Morton and Mound curve, one at Leland Lake, and two at the railroad on Lafayette.

The cameras near the railyard are funded by grants through Burlington Northern to allow the railroad facilities to be monitored to deter thefts.

None of the funds to buy the cameras are through the city’s general fund. Thompson says they are funded through drug fees and fines paid by offenders.