Licenses, Fire Protection Contract Renewals Due by Year’s End

The Jacksonville City Clerk is reminding the public that the time to renew a number of licenses is fast approaching.

City Clerk Angela Salyer announced the reminder today that rural fire protection contracts as well as licenses for bowling alleys, movie theaters, skating rinks, taxi services, tree trimmers, children’s hospitals, tattoo parlors, and horse-drawn vehicles expire with the City of Jacksonville on December 31, 2024.

Annual rural fire protection coverage is provided by the Jacksonville Fire Department. Owners or occupants of rural commercial, industrial, residential, and farm property, located within a certain radius of Jacksonville, can obtain this contractual service through application in the City Clerk’s Office.

Salyer says the annual fee is determined by the assessed valuation of the applicant’s property. Farmsteads are assessed on current improvements upon one-half acre of rural property. For more information about Rural Fire Protection- contact Jacksonville Fire Chief Matt Summers at 217-479-4656 or by email at jfdchief@jacksonvilleil.gov.

For more information about the renewal of licenses, permits, and contracts, contact the Jacksonville City Clerk’s Office at 200 W. Douglas Avenue, by phone at 217-479-4613, or by email at cityclerk@jacksonvilleil.gov. The Clerk’s Office is open on weekdays between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m