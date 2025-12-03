LifeStar Ambulance workers implicated in 2022 death to have separate trials

The State Journal-Register reports that the two former Springfield EMS workers charged in the 2022 death of Earl Moore Jr. will now be tried separately. Sangamon County Judge Robin Schmidt approved the request from attorneys for Peggy Jill Finley and Peter Cadigan during a hearing yesterday.

A trial date of May 11, 2026, remains on the schedule, but prosecutors now have two weeks to decide which case will move forward first. Both defendants are charged with first-degree murder. Finley is out on bond, and Cadigan is released under the SAFE-T Act’s Pretrial Fairness provisions.

According to the State Journal-Register, a forensic pathologist determined that Moore died from compression and positional asphyxia after being placed face-down on a gurney with straps allegedly applied too tightly. Finley and Cadigan were working for LifeStar Ambulance when they responded to the December 2022 call.

Defense attorneys argued that trying the two together would lead to each side blaming the other, undermining a fair trial. Judge Schmidt agreed, despite prosecutors saying joint trials are typically presumed.

Family members of Moore attended the hearing. His mother, Rose Washington, told reporters she “hurts every day” and wants justice for her son.