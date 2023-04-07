LifeStar EMT Has Motion to Reduce Bond Denied For the Second Time

By Benjamin Cox on April 7, 2023 at 8:44am

A LifeStar EMT seeking to have their bond reduced on a first-degree murder charge was denied by a Sangamon County Judge yesterday.

Defense Attorney W. Scott Hanken representing EMT Peggy Finley was seeking to have his client’s bond reduced to $600,000 down from $1 million so she could be released from the Sangamon County Jail.

Finley and co-defendant Peter Cadagin have been in the Sangamon County Jail since they were arrested in connection with the December death of Earl Moore, Jr., a Springfield man who was in their care needing transport to the hospital.

Moore died of compressional and positional asphyxia, which prosecutors say was the result of being forcibly restrained face-down on a stretcher by the EMTs.

This is the second request Finley’s counsel has filed to reduce bond in the case.

Sangamon County Judge Robin Schmidt once again denied the request.

Finley’s next appearance in court is May 1st.