LifeStar EMTs’ Motions to Reduce Bond in First-Degree Murder Case Denied

Two LifeStar EMTs accused of first-degree murder appeared in Sangamon County Court yesterday on a motion to reduce bond.

Sangamon County Judge Robin Schmidt denied the motion to reduce the $1 million bond for 44 year old Peggy Finley and 50 year old Peter Cadigan of Springfield.

The EMTs are being held at the Sangamon County Jail charged with the first-degree murder of 35-year old Earl Moore, Jr.

The EMTs are alleged to have strapped Moore face down to a stretcher causing him to suffocate to death back on December 18th after emergency services were requested to Moore’s home.

Cadigan and Finley have both pleaded not guilty to the charges. The State Journal-Register reports that Judge Schmidt, making her first appearance in the case which has gained national media attention, said there was “inherent risk” that neither of the defendants would appear at future court dates.

The next hearing in the criminal case is set for March 20th. Both Finley and Cadigan face 20 to 60 years behind bars for the offense, if convicted.

Moore’s family has filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit in the case against both EMTs and LifeStar Ambulance Service.