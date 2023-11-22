LifeStar Giving Thanksgiving Rides “Home for the Holidays”

An area EMS service is again assisting area residents to be Home for the Holidays.

LifeStar Ambulance Service in Jacksonville will be giving free rides home for Thanksgiving to residents of assisted living facilities or those unable to be transported in a personal vehicle during the company’s annual “Home for the Holidays” operation.

The service is running tomorrow and is free of charge. To schedule a pick-up, drop-off, and return to the residence for you or a loved one, contact LifeStar of Jacksonville at 217-245-7540.