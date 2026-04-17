Lifestar May Be In Trouble in Springfield

A long-time ambulance provider in Springfield may soon be forced out of service.

The Illinois Times reports that LifeStar Ambulance Service, one of three companies handling 9-1-1 calls in the city of Springfield, could be barred from operating in Sangamon County after May 25th. The move comes after Springfield Memorial Hospital cited the company for healthcare deficiencies and moved to remove it from its emergency medical services network.

LifeStar CEO John Wright told the Times that the company is working with attorneys to find a solution that would allow it to continue serving Springfield. He warns that losing LifeStar could lead to delays in emergency response times, saying some patients might wait 20 to 30 minutes for an ambulance.

Springfield Fire Chief Nicholas Zummo says the department is preparing for the possibility of operating with just two ambulance providers. He says he’s cautiously optimistic the remaining services can handle demand, and the fire department will continue responding to medical calls and monitoring response times.

Meanwhile, similar concerns surfaced in the recent past in Jacksonville. West Central Joint Dispatch had previously had issues with LifeStar’s service, prompting the city’s Ambulance Commission to bring in ECHO Ambulance as a second provider. ECHO had previously handled only transport services for Jacksonville Memorial Hospital to Springfield.

LifeStar has faced scrutiny in recent years, including a city fine for failing to meet ambulance staffing requirements. The company was also involved in a high-profile 2022 case involving the death of Earl Moore, Jr. of Springfield, though officials say that case was not part of the current review.

LifeStar has served Springfield since 1988. The company has appealed the decision, but a state review board upheld the removal, setting the May 25th deadline.