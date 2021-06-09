Lifted Restrictions Allows JHS Choir and First Pitch on the Field at Busch

Jacksonville Night at Busch Stadium is returning in a big way this year after last year’s event was canceled due to COVID. The 5th annual Jacksonville Night at Busch will be held on Thursday, July 22nd with the first pitch set for 6:15 pm.

Tickets are $40.00 per seat and are again grouped in the Right Field Box seats in sections 128 through 131, a spot that has come to be known as “The Jacksonville Corner.” Shelley Singleton, organizer of the event says this year’s event is bigger and better than ever.

“That’s kind of our little corner of the stadium and this year it’s really special too because we had an opportunity to invite a group down to sing, and we’ve never done that before. So the JHS Choir will be performing on the field right there in the right-field corner. So they will be right close and singing right to the Jacksonville group and the kids are just super excited to be able to sing God Bless America at the beginning of the game.”

Singleton says due to COVID restrictions, the JHS Choir’s performance was either needing to be taped, or performed from another location other than the field.

Singleton says the stadium will be up to full capacity with no restrictions when Jacksonville Night rolls around. She says thanks to the lifting of restrictions, another event planned for last year, is getting a second chance at the first pitch.

“We have an opportunity for the first pitch too. Last year I had chosen Scotty DeWolf and he was very disappointed that he didn’t get to throw the first pitch last year. Now he’s keyed up to throw out the first pitch this year.

So it’s all working out great and with full capacity, we won’t have to worry about selling seats in certain little pods like they had at the beginning of the season. It’s fair game so you can buy thirty tickets, which we’ve had a couple of families do already, or you can buy two, three, four, six, any number you’d like to go down to the game this year.”

Singleton says the website has only been up for a few days and already approximately 150 tickets have been sold. She says there are 750 tickets available, however, if sales stay brisk, they may sell out fast. She says she is not sure if more tickets would be available due to the game being against the Cubs which is always a hot ticket in St. Louis.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to the Jacksonville Tree Project, which is a city-wide beautification initiative aimed at restoring Jacksonville’s tree canopy.

Jacksonville will get a taste of the event this month, as Fredbird the Official St. Louis Cardinal Mascot is coming to town on Father’s Day Weekend. Fredbird will be at Rotary Club Ferris Wheel in Community Park on Saturday, June 19th at 1 pm.

Photos with Fredbird can be taken for $5.00 with the proceeds going to the Jacksonville Tree Project.

Tickets for Jacksonville Night at Busch Stadium can be purchased online at jaxnight.square.site Tickets will soon be available to purchase in-person at Prairie State Bank on West Morton Avenue.