Light Agenda for Village Board of Trustee Meeting

The Village of South Jacksonville Board of Trustees have a light agenda for tonight’s Trustee Meeting.

Action items on the agenda include consideration of a resolution on equality and inclusion, approval of the renewal of the Village’s health insurance premium, and approval of imaging for the Prairieland Heritage Museum’s use of the Village’s billboard on South Main Street.

The meeting begins tonight at 7:00 pm at the South Jacksonville Village Hall on Dewy Drive.

The Village of South Jacksonville strongly suggests everyone attend remotely. The meeting can be attended by Zoom meeting at the below listed link, or by phone by dialing 312-626-6799 and using Meeting ID 994 0323 0833 Passcode: 0cyL6f

Zoom meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/9935845163?pwd=cmJXc3llTHl4aTY5WlM2RGNacysvZz09