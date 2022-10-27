Lightning Strike Believed To Be Culprit in Rural Sangamon County Garage Fire

Fire severely damaged a detached garage and its contents in western Sangamon County on Tuesday night.

WMAY reports that the homeowner was in his house in the 3600 block of Lincoln Trail, about two miles northwest of Brafordton, when they say they saw what appeared to be lightning hit their detached garage causing it to catch on fire.

According to the report, the two-car structure contained several vehicles, and the fuel in them contributed to the spread of the fire. Crews from Springfield and Pleasant Plains responded, but the garage was destroyed and its contents, which included a new pickup truck, electric motorcycles, and a number of tools were heavily damaged or completely destroyed.

WAND-TV News reports that 911 Control could not find any hydrants in the area, so a tanker was requested and dispatched from Pleasant Plains. A water supply was later found and used. Several dry chemical extinguishers were used to put out the fires and the gas-powered vehicles.

The fire remains under investigation by the Springfield and Pleasant Plains Fire Departments.